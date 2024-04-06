FBR officials barred from interacting with any media persons

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday implemented a stringent prohibition, barring all officers and officials from engaging with members of the media (print or electronic).

In this regard, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a strict ban on all FBR officers/officials including Members for interacting with any media persons on any issue.

The FBR’s notification revealed that the FBR has imposed the ban with immediate effect.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to FBR Members and Director Generals, it has been observed that officers have developed tendency to interact with media persons (print/electronic) without permission from the Competent Authority.

