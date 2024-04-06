PM for increasing cooperation with provinces to eradicate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Interior Ministry to increase cooperation with the provinces for the eradication of terrorism and improvement of the provincial anti-terrorism departments.

The prime minister directed this while presiding on Friday a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the country.

He said the government will continue the war against the “monster of terrorism” until it is eradicated from the country.

The prime minister directed the Interior Ministry to increase cooperation with the provinces for the eradication of terrorism and further improvement of the provincial anti-terrorism departments.

He said it is decided to review the meetings every month regarding the security of the country, especially the security of the Chinese nationals working on various projects.

The premier minister also directed all the security agencies to take measures to make the security of the Chinese citizens fool-proof. He further directed to make a comprehensive plan of action for regular audit of security SOPs.

In the meeting, the Ministry of Interior gave a briefing to the prime minister regarding the overall peace and security situation of the country and the performance of the ministry.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, heads of security agencies and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024