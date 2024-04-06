AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-06

Business community leader for introducing ‘genuine reforms’

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that genuine reforms have never been initiated in any sector.

He said that many governments have deceived international lenders and masses with lip service, but now it has become impossible to run the country by avoiding reforms.

He said that the IMF has been duped continuously for decades, which has made its attitude very rigid. Now, the loan will be received after real reforms, and the country could be run. The IMF’s focus has been on reforming the FBR. Despite spending billions of rupees in the past, FBR could not be reformed to a satisfactory level.

He said that the documentation of the economy has become a compulsion that needs to be supported by the rich beneficiaries of the existing flawed system.

The IMF is increasing pressure on Pakistan to find new taxpayers and stop tax evasion, which is in line with the country’s interests, because, without it, it is impossible to get the country out of the debt problem. Realizing this situation, the political and military leadership have jointly taken various measures to expand the tax net, which is commendable. In this regard, bringing wholesalers and retailers into the tax net is the most difficult step, and it requires political commitment.

He said that all such efforts have failed in the past, but now there is no other option left. Over three million retailers must be brought into the tax net, and in this regard, the campaign has been initially launched in five major cities of the country. The minimum advance income tax limit for shopkeepers has been set at 12 rupees, while a 25% discount will also be available on lump sum payments. If this scheme is successful, it is expected to increase the country’s income by five hundred billion rupees, which will help the country’s economy to some extent. But in proportion to the size of our economy, Pakistan’s tax revenue must be 14 thousand billion rupees.

He noted that if the process of bringing non-filers and non-taxpayers into the tax net continues, the situation will improve in a few years, and the government will be able to provide better health, education, law and order, infrastructure, and social security to the people. There is a dire need for fundamental reforms and privatization in the energy sector to avoid repeated increases in the price of electricity, gas, and fuel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF FBR business community Mian Zahid Hussain IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Business community leader for introducing ‘genuine reforms’

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories