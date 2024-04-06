AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SLIC leads way in healthcare innovation, says Jam Kamal

Published 06 Apr, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) hosted the esteemed Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and distinguished guests at its state-of-the-art Data Management Centre located within the iconic State Life Tower, Islamabad.

During the visit, SLIC’s CEO, Shoaib Javed Hussain, provided a comprehensive overview of the facility’s advanced technological capabilities, highlighting its pivotal role in revolutionizing efficiency and service delivery through digital solutions.

Jam Kamal Khan commended SLIC’s commitment to advancing healthcare initiatives across Pakistan, emphasizing the centrality of the Data Management Centre in this mission. With a dedicated focus on disease surveillance, electronic medical records, and informed diagnosis, SLIC stands at the forefront of pioneering solutions aimed at fortifying the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Echoing this sentiment, Shoaib Javed Hussain expressed pride in SLIC’s achievements, highlighting the corporation’s dedication to transparency and efficiency.

Hussain further stated that, “SLIC is not just an insurance corporation; it is a financial and protection ecosystem and this is evident through the seamless integration of modern data processing tools into our operations, including the Data Management Center driving the health system, a paperless claims management system, and the largest e-claim repository in Pakistan.”

