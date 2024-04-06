AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
KPK cabinet approves Rs859.8m supplementary grants for TMAs

Press Release Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday approved the provision of Rs 859.8 million supplementary grant for the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) in the settled and merged districts to meet out salaries, pensions and previous liabilities.

According to details, the funds are being provided for TMAs in 86 settled and 25 merged districts of the province. The cabinet also approved the upcoming administrative expenses for which formal concurrence will be given in the upcoming assembly session.

The third meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in which detailed deliberations were carried on provision of grant for Cadet College Spinkai in South Waziristan Tribal District, supplementary grant for the TMAs, and approval of the signing of financial agreement between the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit.

While chairing the meeting, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed the relevant quarters to come up with concrete proposals to rid the provincial government from unnecessary liabilities, increase revenue through reforms, affective utilization of government property and pragmatic steps to revise the lease policy for enhanced revenue generation.

