Sindh CM urges Gulf, German traders to invest in province

APP Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has extended an invitation to investors from Gulf countries and Germany to consider investing in Sindh province.

He believes that Sindh is a province rich in resources and well-connected to the world via sea routes, which makes it an ideal location for trade and commerce to thrive. The Chief Minister believes that investors can expect good returns on their investment in Sindh.

This he said during his meeting with German Consul General Rudiger Lotz, Consul General of Qatar Nayef Shahein, and Consul General of Oman Eng. Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari here at CM House.

Shah said that his government was planning to conduct a road show in Gulf countries to attract investment in the province.

The Ambassador of Oman, Eng. Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, congratulated Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for being elected as the provincial chief executive for a consecutive term. The CM appreciated the Ambassador for speaking Urdu fluently and accurately.

During their meeting, the CM emphasized the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman and suggested that the two countries should work together to enhance trade, commerce, and the welfare of the people. He also said that Oman imports various commodities from other far-flung countries and encouraged exploring avenues to boost trade between Pakistan and Oman- the closest neighbour.

Furthermore, the CM invited investors to visit Karachi and meet him and his investment department to discuss investment opportunities and joint ventures. He also informed the Ambassador that President Asif Zardari had proposed the construction of a bridge between Gwadar and Oman to improve trade, commerce, and people-to-people contact.

The chief minister and Consul General of Qatar Nayef Shahein also discussed investment, trade and commerce in their meeting. Mr Shah said that Qatar was a brother Muslim country and both the countries have a strong relationship.

Shah invited the investors of Qatar to invest in Sindh. “We have a separate Investment department which would facilitate them and share the list of the sectors where investment opportunities were ample.

The consul general assured the CM that he would bring in here a trade delegation and investors to explore the opportunities.

The chief minister discussing investment opportunities in Sindh said that his government was working with the World Bank on Ease of doing Business in the province. “The German companies working in Karachi have harvested good returns and I would like to invite German investors to come over and invest in Sindh,” he said.

German Consul General Rudiger Lotz said that a delegation of German investors would visit Karachi in June. He added that their meetings with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Sindh Investment Department were being scheduled so that investment opportunities could be discussed to avail them.

