Navy, ANF conduct joint anti-narcotics operation near Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force near the Gwadar coastal area conducted a joint anti-narcotics operation to combat drug trafficking.

In a collaborative effort to combat drug trafficking, the Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force carried out a successful anti-narcotics operation in the coastal area of Shinikani Dar near Gwadar. During the operation, a total of 150 kilograms of narcotics, including ice, were seized.

Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its determination to prevent all forms of illegal activities along the country’s maritime borders, including coastal areas.

This marks the third consecutive successful operation by the Pakistan Navy against drug trafficking in the past 30 days, showcasing their commitment to maintaining maritime security and combating the drug trade.

