Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

Navy, ANF conduct joint anti-narcotics operation near Gwadar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force near the Gwadar coastal area conducted a joint anti-narcotics operation to combat drug trafficking.

In a collaborative effort to combat drug trafficking, the Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force carried out a successful anti-narcotics operation in the coastal area of Shinikani Dar near Gwadar. During the operation, a total of 150 kilograms of narcotics, including ice, were seized.

Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its determination to prevent all forms of illegal activities along the country’s maritime borders, including coastal areas.

This marks the third consecutive successful operation by the Pakistan Navy against drug trafficking in the past 30 days, showcasing their commitment to maintaining maritime security and combating the drug trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pakistan navy Gwadar anti narcotics operation

Navy, ANF conduct joint anti-narcotics operation near Gwadar

