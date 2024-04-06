AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Apr 06, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-06

Rs1.7635 per unit dividend for Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan announced

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC)- a leading pure Islamic asset management company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group, which is Pakistan’s pioneer and premier Islamic financial services group - has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) which is one of the plans under PQAMC’s ‘Shariah-Compliant Income Fund’.

The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category. As per the PQAMC Website, the announced dividend is PKR 1.7635 per unit. PQAMC is rated AM2 with ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA - the internationally acclaimed rating agency. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA.

The CEO of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of March 2024, under the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors. Farhan further stated that, “The above entitlement will be distributed to the unit-holders, whose names appear in the register of unit-holders at the close of business on March 28, 2024.”

Pak-Qatar Group has a vision to add value to the economy of Pakistan by making valuable investments and creating innovative and Halal financial ventures and services for sustainable growth.

The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) - the trade body for Pakistan’s multi billion rupees asset management industry.

