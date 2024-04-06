T20I series: Team against New Zealand to be announced on 8th

LAHORE: The newly re-organized national selection committee is likely to announce 18-member national squad for T20I series against New Zealand on Monday (April 8).

The national selectors will finalize the selection of the national team on Sunday (April 7) while announcement of the T20 squad will be made on April 8.

The fitness of the national cricketers will also be evaluated before the selection of the team, sources said. The national cricket squad will play the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The sources claimed that the selectors are also holding consultation with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to pick the T20I squad members, while players are busy in physical training under the supervision of Pakistan Army staff in Kakul, Abbottabad where they undergone vigorous training. The PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had also met the players at the training camp.

On the other hand, the media director of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Aalia Rasheed has resigned from her post citing personal engagements.

