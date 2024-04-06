AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
RUDA, PCBDA partner with Chinese firms on urban uplift

Published 06 Apr, 2024

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Central Business District Authority (PCBDA) have cemented pivotal collaborations with eight esteemed Chinese hi-tech and education sector-leading companies, marking a significant milestone in urban development and investment initiatives.

According to the RUDA, the partnership between RUDA and Scoda stands out as a beacon of collaborative urban development. Representing a twin cities pact, this alliance seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of both entities to drive sustainable development and innovation in urban infrastructure.

The visionary approach of the Punjab government aims to position Punjab as an economic hub through strategic policies and public-private partnerships. Emphasizing the digital transformation of Punjab, the government aims to attract global tech giants and foster innovation.

Commenting on the collaboration, the chief operating officer of both authorities, Mansoor Ahmad Janjua emphasized the transformative potential of the partnerships and said that together, RUDA and PCBDA will not only shape the landscape of tomorrow but also redefine the way we perceive and interact with urban spaces. He added, “These MoUs signify more than just a legal agreement; it symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and inclusive growth.”

“The partnerships between RUDA, PCBDA and the Chinese companies underscore the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and China, strengthening the foundation of the Pak-China friendship.”

