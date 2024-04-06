Nawaz Sharif IT City: CBD Punjab signs MoU with Henxeng University

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), in conjunction with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Henxeng University to fostering educational excellence and technological innovation within Punjab.

The MoU reached during their recent visit to China, led by the Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab and RUDA Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd). The delegation embarked on a journey to explore strategic partnerships and investment opportunities for the development of Punjab’s infrastructure and economy.

The MoU is a pivotal step towards the realization of Pakistan’s biggest IT city, Nawaz Sharif IT City being established by CBD Punjab, said a spokesman of the Authority here on Friday. The MoU with Henxeng University is hailed as a significant milestone in the journey towards establishing Nawaz Sharif IT City as a hub of technological advancement and talent development.

During their stay in China, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions and presentations, showcasing ambitious projects aimed at driving socio-economic growth in Punjab. Various groups were met, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and exchange of ideas for the successful implementation of CBD Punjab and RUDA’s initiatives.

COO CBD Punjab and RUDA Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd) expressed their enthusiasm for the opportunities presented during the visit, stating, “Our engagement in China marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to realize Punjab’s development goals. The signing of MoU with Henxeng University signifies a step towards establishing Nawaz Sharif IT City as a beacon of innovation and progress. We are confident that these partnerships will contribute immensely to the socio-economic prosperity of Punjab.”

In addition to the MoU with Henxeng University, further agreements were inked in the field of information technology with prominent companies, highlighting the diverse spectrum of partnerships forged during the visit.

