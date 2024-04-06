Above-normal precipitation likely over most parts of country

LAHORE: Normal to above normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Potohar region during April 2024, said monthly and seasonal forecasts of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD issues monthly and seasonal forecasts at the end of each month using global climate models. At present, 13 recommended models are adopted to obtain multi-model ensembles for seasonal predictions.

According to the forecasts, normal to slightly above normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country in May 2024, followed by almost normal during June 2024.

It has predicted a tendency of nearly normal to slightly above-normal mean temperature is likely over most parts of the country particularly in the northern areas including northern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the three months.

During the months of April and May 2024, slightly above-normal mean temperature is likely over most of the upper parts of the country particularly northern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. However, nearly normal mean temperatures are expected over the central and lower half of the country. Normal to slightly above-normal temperatures are expected in June 2024 in most parts of the country.

At present, the major agricultural soils (particularly in the upper half) hold a considerable moisture based on the recently prevailed weather conditions. Accordingly, the standing crops and vegetable/orchards have been growing with almost satisfactory pace in most parts of the country.

However, isolated wind/thunder/hailstorm along with light to moderate precipitation particularly in the upper half has affected the seasonal crops, vegetables and orchard.

The forecast has pointed out that the month of April holds significant importance for the harvesting of wheat crops in the upper half of the country. Strong winds, thunderstorms, along with rains and occasional hail events are expected at specific locations in the upper half during April-May.

Therefore, the harvesting/post-harvesting activities for wheat and rest of Kharif crops may be scheduled in accordance with the expected weather conditions.

