Palm opens lower on soft soyoil prices, but set for weekly gain

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday following a fall in soyoil prices after lower-than-expected weekly export sales data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 42 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 4,358 ringgit ($919.22) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm ends lower on profit taking; market awaits inventory data

Palm oil futures are up 3.72% so far this week.

Fundamentals