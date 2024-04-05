Hafiz Naeem elected JI emir

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has been elected as the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan for a five-year term.

The announcement was made by the Head of the JI Election Commission, Rashid Naseem, along with members of the election cell during a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday.

He told media that the majority of the JI members, known as Rukn, cast their votes in favor of Hafiz Naeem to lead Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.

A professional engineer by trade, Hafiz Naeem currently serves as the chief of JI’s Karachi chapter. His tenure as JI Emir Pakistan will end on April 8, 2029.

Prior to his involvement in national politics, Hafiz Naeem was actively engaged in student politics and previously held the position of elected Nazim-e-Aaala (president) of the Islami Jamiat Talba.

Naseem revealed that over 82 percent of the members participated in the election of the JI Emir. JI has over 45,000 members (Rukns), including approximately 6,000 women, and they take part in the election of the JI Emir. The JI Election Commission, an elected body itself, was responsible for overseeing the election process of JI Emir.

Comprising Head Rashid Naseem, Secretary Qudratullah Butt, and members Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Sardar Zafar Hussain, and Engineer Akhlaq Ahmed, the commission was specifically elected by the JI Majlise Shura for the purpose of conducting the Emir election.

