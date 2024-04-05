AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Markets Print 2024-04-05

Asian shares surge on rate cut prospects

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

INDONESIAN: Asian shares climbed on Thursday, buoyed by the prospect of impending US rate cuts despite uncertainty surrounding their timing, while regional currencies moved little.

Indonesian and South Korean stocks advanced 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Singapore’s benchmark index, among the worst performers in Asia since the start of the year, rose 0.7%.

Investors remained optimistic about the potential easing of US monetary policy after data on Wednesday showed lower growth in its services industry. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reaffirmation about lowering rates also aided sentiment.

Most Asian currencies were subdued, though they pared some losses from the previous session after the greenback eased.

The Malaysian ringgit appreciated 0.3%, snapping a three-day losing streak. South Korea’s won added 0.1%, while the Indian rupee was unchanged.

The US dollar index was last steady at 104.18. “Our view for ringgit is that the currency is undervalued,” Maybank’s head of FX research Saktiandi Supaat said. “Fundamentally, the ringgit remains strong in terms of eventual export recovery.”

The Thai baht, meanwhile, was last down 0.2% at 36.65 per US dollar.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, Thailand, has recently faced weak exports and domestic demand, pressurising its currency, which is the worst performer so far this year in the region. Among other currencies, the Philippine peso pared back earlier gains after the country cut its growth target for 2024 and turned less optimistic about next year’s outlook due to high inflation. It was last up 0.1%.

Next week will be marked by a flurry of central bank decisions in Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is in the spotlight after it postponed its monetary policy meeting to Monday to wait for the release of inflation data scheduled for Friday.

A Reuters poll suggests the BSP will keep its key policy rate on hold for a fourth meeting and at least until the third quarter, later than when the US Federal Reserve is expected to start reducing its rates.

