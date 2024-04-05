Sustainable development in Punjab: Innovative projects launched: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N government is bringing innovative projects for sustainable development in Punjab, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with President PML-N AJK Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Maryam added,600 roads, five expressways and three motorways will be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated across Punjab.

PML-N Party affairs in Azad Kashmir and other matters of political concern were discussed in the meeting.

Shah Ghulam Qadir appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of public service, and congratulated her on assuming the post of Chief Minister Punjab.

Madam Chief Minister thanked Shah Ghulam Qadir, and expressed her confidence in the leadership of Muslim League-N AJK.

