AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits 14-month high on fund buying and softer dollar

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hit their highest in more than 14 months on Thursday, helped by fund buying after the U.S. dollar’s dip to a one-week low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $9,372.5 a metric ton by 1041 GMT after touching its highest since January 2023 at $9,397.50.

More funds that trade on buy sell signals from numerical models, known as commodity trading advisors (CTA), were buying at close to $9,400 a ton, said Robert Montefusco of brokerage Sucden Financial.

CTA buying was also evident in aluminium, with surging trading volumes for June in particular, he added.

Daily aluminium trading volumes reached 41,363 lots on Wednesday, the highest since October 2021.

LME aluminium touched $2,461.50 a ton on Thursday for the highest level since April 2023. It was last up 0.8% at $2,449.50.

Copper nears two-week high on healthy demand outlook

The rally was supported by the softening in the U.S. dollar as investors awaited U.S. labour data for inflation clues.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Prices were also supported by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s affirmation that his outlook on lowering interest rates this year remained unchanged and will continue to be guided by economic data.

But another Fed official said the first rate cut would not come until fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Euro zone inflation fell unexpectedly last month, solidifying the case for the European Central Bank to start lowering borrowing costs.

“A notable surge in speculative activity on the LME, paired with expectations of relaxed monetary policy outlook in Europe, has propelled metal prices to their highest levels in several months,” Sucden Financial analysts said in a note.

In other metals, nickel gained 0.8% to $17,485 a ton, zinc jumped 2.3% to $2,607.50, lead climbed 2% to $2,123.50 and tin was up 0.3% at $28,475.

Markets in top metals consumer China were closed for public holidays on Thursday and Friday.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits 14-month high on fund buying and softer dollar

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s central govt debt decreases marginally in February: SBP

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters sent to judges: PM Shehbaz assures of investigation

KSE-100 hits new peak, settles above 68,000 for the first time

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP

Russian, Chinese envoys call on President Zardari, discuss bilateral relations

LHC’s decision to help boost Pakistan’s pharma sector: brokerage house

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Read more stories