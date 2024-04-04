AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets up in early trade on Fed rate hopes

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 02:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Thursday on optimism about potential US interest rate cuts, even as the timing of the move remained uncertain.

Data on Wednesday showed lower growth in the US services industry and bolstered optimism over the potential easing of monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reaffirmation about lowering rates also aided sentiment.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any change in the United States monetary policy is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Qatari benchmark index advanced 0.9%, supported by gains in almost all stocks with Qatar Islamic Bank climbing 1.2% and Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, rising 1.7%. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.3%, with most constituents in the green, led by materials and IT stocks.

Saudi Basic Industries gained 2.3% and Sahara International Petrochemical climbed 4.3%, while the kingdom’s largest mobile operator, Saudi Telecom and e-services provider, Elm Company added 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

UAE stock markets fall on weak oil prices

Dubai’s benchmark stock index rose 0.4%, lifted by gains in most sectors with tolls operator Salik Company adding 2.2% and Mashreqbank surging 7.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.9% gain in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding a 4% rise in Presight AI Holdings.

Gulf markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets up in early trade on Fed rate hopes

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Oil inches up on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

20 backward districts: Off-grid power solutions may be provided

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Read more stories