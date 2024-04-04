AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volvo Cars posts record March sales

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 01:11pm

COPENHAGEN: Volvo Cars’ sales rose 25% in March from a year earlier to 78,970 cars, reaching an all-time high for global sales in a single month, the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said in a statement sales of fully electric cars were up 43% and accounted for 23% of all sales globally in the month.

Shares in the company rose 4% in early trade on Stockholm’s stock exchange.

China’s Meizu unveils first smartphones since deal with Geely founder

Total sales in Europe, Volvo Cars’ biggest market, grew 33%, with sales of fully electric cars increasing 66% from a year ago.

In the United States, total sales rose 50%, while sales of fully electric cars declined 66%.

Volvo Volvo Cars

Comments

200 characters

Volvo Cars posts record March sales

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Oil inches up on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

20 backward districts: Off-grid power solutions may be provided

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Read more stories