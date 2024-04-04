AIRLINK 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.84%)
DFML 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.81%)
DGKC 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.52%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.78%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.5%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.55%)
OGDC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.46%)
PAEL 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.71%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 109.87 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.61%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.04%)
PTC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.41%)
SEARL 56.79 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (5.46%)
SNGP 62.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.22%)
SSGC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 70.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.4%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,029 Increased By 23.4 (0.33%)
BR30 22,920 Increased By 183.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 68,110 Increased By 238.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 22,366 Increased By 114.4 (0.51%)
Israeli explanation for aid workers deaths ‘not good enough’, Australia PM says

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 10:28am

SYDNEY: Israel’s explanation for the deaths from an air strike in Gaza of seven aid workers, including Australian woman Zomi Frankcom, was “not good enough”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

Israel said on Tuesday it mistakenly killed workers of charity World Central Kitchen, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies.

The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

Lloyd Austin speaks with Israel’s Gallant after aid worker deaths

“We need to have accountability for how it has occurred, and what is not good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is just a product of war,” Albanese said during a press conference in Sydney.

Albanese seemed to be referring to comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message on Tuesday in which he said that “this happens in war” as the Israeli military promised an independent investigation.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen, told Reuters on Wednesday that the Israeli attack had targeted his workers “systematically, car by car.”

He said the World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza had clear communication with the military, which knew their movements.

Albanese said Frankcom was travelling in a vehicle clearly identified as an aid vehicle and it should not have been at risk.

He demanded full accountability on a call with Netanyahu on Wednesday.

“They have committed to a full and proper investigation. I want that to be transparent and I want those findings to be made public so that we find out how exactly this can occur,” he said.

