Apr 04, 2024
LATAM Airlines to start process of re-listing shares on NYSE

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 10:23am

LATAM Airlines said on Wednesday its board gave approval to begin the process of re-listing American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a filing to Chile’s stock exchange, the company said the process involves meeting various requirements from the NYSE and the US Securities and Exchange Commission and could take up to six months.

The Santiago-based carrier traded ADRs, which foreign companies use to list their shares on US stock exchanges, on the NYSE before declaring bankruptcy in 2020.

24 injured after ‘technical problem’ on LATAM Sydney-Auckland flight, NZ Herald reports

The company emerged from bankruptcy proceedings with an $8 billion reorganization plan in late 2022.

Re-listing will require consent from the principal creditors that supported the company’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan, “without whom the company would not have emerged from the reorganization process,” the filing said.

