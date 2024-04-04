AIRLINK 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
Japan’s Toho Zinc sees 4.3% drop in H1 zinc output y/y

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 10:16am

TOKYO: Toho Zinc Co Ltd, Japan’s third-biggest zinc smelter, said on Thursday that it plans to produce 34,200 metric tons of refined zinc in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, down 4.3% from a year-ago period.

The country’s first-half period falls between April and September.

Zinc hits lowest in five months on China fears

Following are details of the company’s output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half and actual production in the first half of the 2023/24 financial year.

ZINC Toho Zinc Co Ltd

