ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Türkiye on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She added that the people and government of Pakistan stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.

