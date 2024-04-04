AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
PRL all set to sign supplemental agreement with Ogra

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) is all set to sign a supplemental agreement with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

This agreement will pave the way for a transformative upgrade and expansion project that will double PRL’s refining capacity, from 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd. Crucially, the project will also enable PRL to produce EURO V standard fuel, which will save the company billions of rupees annually in penalties for non-compliance with environmental regulations.

These agreements followed the inking of a deal with the regulator, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), to access incentives outlined in the new refinery policy. The upcoming signing of the supplemental agreement will significantly enhance the incentives offered in the amended brownfield policy approved in February 2024, highlighting PRL’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance and its determination to capitalize on the incentives outlined in the new refinery policy.

The expansion undertaken by PRL represents an investment aiming at ensuring long-term sustainability, with plans to increase Motor Spirit production by more than six times, High-Speed Diesel by three times, and the eventual elimination of Furnace Oil from its product portfolio. Without these upgrades and expansion, the long-term sustainable operation of the company will remain a question mark.

In the meantime, PRL is ensuring that its existing operations remain sustainable by focusing on operational excellence. Consequently, PRL achieved and surpassed production targets for the second quarter of 2023-24, demonstrating a significant improvement in its production mix and setting new industry standards.

