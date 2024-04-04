Wheat support price fixed at Rs3,900 per 40kg in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval for fixing minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 at Rs 3900 per 40kg and also approved Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25.

The cabinet also gave approval to establish “Special Speedy Trial Courts” in Punjab for the logical conclusion of criminal cases related to rape, child abuse, domestic violence, electricity theft and others through speedy trials.

The Advocate General Punjab (AGP) briefed the cabinet about the proposed amendment in the defamation law and the establishment of special trial courts. “In a defamation case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days,” the AGP said, adding: “Defamation notices would be given simultaneously through major newspapers, social media, courier service and registered post to avoid complaints of non-receipt and delay.”

He also apprised the cabinet that this amendment will be presented soon in the Punjab Assembly for approval.

Addressing the meeting, the CM Maryam Nawaz said, “It is my commitment to ensure that the interests of small farmers are protected at all costs.”

She added, “Rs 150,000 interest-free loan will be given to small farmers for buying farm inputs like seeds, fertiliser and pesticides, under the best and most historic farmer cards in the history of Pakistan.”

She appreciated the move and said the culture of lying and false accusations must end.

The cabinet also gave approval of formation of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs, and amendments to the Alternate Dispute Reservation Act, 2019. Approval to remove Chairman Drug Court Gujranwala on complaints of misconduct was also given by the cabinet.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Moreover, the CM while chairing a special meeting, to review implementation of solid waste management system in the province said, “Garbage should not be seen in the streets and markets and cleaning orders should be strictly implemented, negligence will not be tolerated.”

The CM said, “First-ever in the history of Pakistan, a mega project of solid waste management is ready and guidelines should also be devised for analyzing the performance of Wasa companies receiving financial share and subsidy.”

The CM directed the Provincial Minister Zeeshan Rafique to implement digital monitoring of this solid waste management system to ensure transparency in the outsourcing of solid waste management in the province. She said, “Solid waste management vehicles should also be kept clean.”

Earlier, the CM was briefed about the proposed contract to outsource solid waste management in all 36 districts of Punjab. As many as 23 landfill sites and 66 transfer stations will be constructed at all divisional headquarters of the province. Organic, inorganic, iron and plastic waste will be sorted out at the transfer stations after completing door to door collection of the waste.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Secretaries, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, CEO WMC and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

