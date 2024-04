CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 192 runs in the second Test in Chittagong to sweep the two-match series 2-0 on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test

Lahiru Kumara took the final wicket to finish the innings with figures of 4-50 for the tourists, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 81.