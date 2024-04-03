Senate polls in Sindh: PPP grabs 10 out of 12 seats

KARACHI: The ruling PPP on Tuesday secured a landslide victory in the Senate polls 2024 held in Sindh, amid the boycott by independents backed by PTI.

The contest for the 12 upper house seats at the Sindh Assembly saw the PPP clinching 10 seats, with MQM and an independent contender securing one spot each.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) refrained from participating in the voting process.

Among the winners on the general seats were PPP’s Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Dost Ali Jessar, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Syed Masroor Ahsan, and Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, along with MQM’s Amir Chishti, and independent candidate Faisal Vawda.

However, PTI-backed candidates such as Ali Tahir, Mir Raja Khan Jakharani, and Abdul Wahab failed to secure any votes due to the boycott.

On the women’s reserved seats, PPP’s Qurat-ul-Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani emerged victorious, while PTI-backed Mahjabeen Riaz received no votes.

PPP’s Sarmad Ali and Zameer Hussain Ghumro clinched the technocrats and Ulema slots, whereas PTI’s backed candidates, Manzoor Ahmed Bhutta and Abdul Wahab, received no votes.

PPP’s Poonjo Bheel triumphed on the minority seat, while PTI’s backed Bhagwandas failed to garner any votes.

Out of a total of 168 members of the Sindh Assembly, 154 cast their votes for the Senate candidates, with 165 being eligible for electoral participation.

The Senate election witnessed the participation of 117 PPP lawmakers and 37 from MQM, with a total of 19 candidates contesting for 12 seats.

