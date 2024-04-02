AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-02

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah touches lowest since Nov 1

BENGALURU: Indo-nesia’s rupiah and stocks hit multi-month lows on Monday after stronger-than-expected inflation...
Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

BENGALURU: Indonesia’s rupiah and stocks hit multi-month lows on Monday after stronger-than-expected inflation data, while other Asian stock markets gained as upbeat China manufacturing data stoked optimism about demand in the world’s second largest economy.

The rupiah fell as much as 0.4% to 15,910 per US dollar, its lowest since Nov. 1, prompting intervention by the Bank Indonesia (BI) to arrest further declines.

The Indonesian benchmark stock index fell 1.8% to its lowest since Jan. 30 as data showed that annual inflation last month rose at the quickest pace in seven months.

The Indonesian central bank is focused on currency volatility and left its policy rate unchanged at 6% for the fourth consecutive meeting in February. It is likely to maintain a cautious approach to policy easing, and wait for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates first.

Other Asian currencies were largely subdued, with the Singapore dollar up 0.1%. The Thai baht slipped 0.1%, while the Taiwanese dollar was unchanged. The Indian forex market was closed for a bank holiday.

Asian stock markets advanced on prospects of a recovery in Chinese demand after data showed that manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in 13 months last month.

Stocks in China jumped 1%, hitting their highest since March 22. India’s blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.91% to a record high of 22,529.95.

Shares in Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia rose between 0.4% and 1.1%. “China’s PMI holding up is offering some reasons (for Asian FX) to be optimistic,” said Christopher Wong, OCBC’s currency strategist. At 0644 GMT, the yuan was trading 0.1% lower at 7.23 per US dollar, hovering at its lowest level since Nov. 17.

