AIRLINK 61.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
MLCF 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
OGDC 120.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 22.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.66%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
PPL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
PTC 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.74%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 61.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.34%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.57%)
TRG 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,904 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 22,484 Decreased By -99.9 (-0.44%)
KSE100 66,765 Decreased By -239.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 21,960 Decreased By -89.4 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Xiaomi’s EV buyers face up to seven-month wait for car, app shows

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 10:30am

BEIJING: Xiaomi is advising would-be buyers of its new SU7 electric sedan that they could face an up to seven-month wait, its app showed on Monday, in a sign that the Chinese electronics maker is enjoying strong demand for its vehicle.

Xiaomi began allowing consumers to place orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, after it announced the prices of the car which started at $29,870.

On Friday night, it said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.

China’s Xiaomi to start deliveries of its first EV model

Checks by Reuters on Xiaomi’s car app on Monday found that the firm is advising that delivery time for the company’s standard SU7 model could take 18-21 weeks, the SU7 Pro model 18-21 weeks, while the most expensive model, priced at 299,900 yuan, will take 27-30 weeks.

Xiaomi

Comments

200 characters

Xiaomi’s EV buyers face up to seven-month wait for car, app shows

PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Intra-day update: rupee moves marginally higher against US dollar

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Read more stories