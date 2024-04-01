AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Babar Azam reinstated as skipper of cricket team

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named batsman Babar Azam as captain of the men’s cricket team for both the One-day and Twenty20 squads.

About five months ago, Babar had relinquished charge of skipper due to poor performance of the Green Shirts in World and Asia cups.

A PCB post on the social media platform X, said: “Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain.”

It also said, the decision was made following a “unanimous recommendation” from the PCB’s selection committee and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The PCB also shared a video clip showing a meeting between Babar Azam and Mohsin Naqvi.

It may be recalled that the PCB had appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain and Shan Masood as the Test skipper.

Babar has represented Pakistan in 52 Tests, 117 ODIs and 109 T20Is. Under his leadership, Pakistan won 42 of 71 T20 matches and faced defeat in 23.

Babar was first made the T20 captain in 2019, before taking charge of the Test and ODI teams in 2020.

Sources claimed that Babar Azam’s return means Shaheen’s T20 international captaincy stint will stay limited to just one series against New Zealand.

The sources claimed that the PCB had not taken Shaheen into confidence before taking to bring Babar Azam back.

