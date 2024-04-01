Victory of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari: PTI trying to cause ‘unwarranted’ controversy: PPP leaders

KARACHI: PPP leaders and provincial Ministers have said that PTI was digging its own political grave by attempting to create unwarranted controversy around the uncontested victory of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, in NA-207.

According to the press release Media Cell Bilawal House, Sindh’s Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, and Provincial Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, held a press conference at the Media Cell Bilawal House here on Sunday. They were joined by Surendar Valasai, Incharge Media Cell Bilawal House, Aajiz Dhamrah, PPP Sindh chapter’s Information Secretary, and Javed Nayab Leghari, President of the People’s Youth Organization Sindh (PYO).

The provincial ministers emphasized that the PTI should gracefully acknowledge its defeat in NA-207. Saeed Ghani highlighted that historically, NA-207 has been a stronghold for the PPP, citing the substantial victories of President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho in the past three general elections. “If by-elections were conducted, Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari would have undoubtedly secured between 150,000 to 250,000 votes,” he added.

Saeed Ghani dismissed the allegations of abduction of the PTI candidate in the NA-207 by-election as unfounded and baseless, firmly refuting such claims. He clarified that the rejection of PTI candidate Sher Muhammad Rind’s nomination forms stemmed from his court-declared status as an absconder in a Balochistan case, whereas his son and covering candidate, Bahawal Rind, faced rejection for failing to disclose his assets in accordance with legal requirements. “Neither of the candidates sought recourse from the tribunal or the court following the decision made by the returning officer (RO),” he pointed out.

Saeed Ghani also refuted Ghulam Mustafa Rind’s claim of abduction before the elections as baseless. He said that the nomination forms of Ghulam Mustafa Rind, an independent candidate, were rejected due to his status as a defaulter of a power distribution company, Hesco. He clarified that Ghulam Mustafa Rind’s assertion of being a PTI candidate was also inaccurate, as he had declared himself as an independent candidate on his nomination form.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar disclosed that prior to the NA-207 by-election, he had a meeting with Ghulam Mustafa Rind, the candidate, urging him to withdraw from the race. Rind expressed his willingness to comply, and asked for a “face-saving” politically.

Meanwhile, the provincial home department has announced a large-scale police operation scheduled after Eid-ul-Fitr to combat robbery and criminal activities in the rural regions of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

Lanjar emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain law and order across the province. Additionally, he announced the deployment of 1,000 police personnel in Ghotki and Kashmore districts, underscoring a significant operation targeting criminal elements in Kacha areas post-Eid. He also highlighted the establishment of a robust district-level mechanism aimed at enhancing investigations, alongside proposed amendments to existing laws to bolster prosecution.

