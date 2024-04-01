AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-01

Sindh: PPP likely to sweep Senate polls amid PTI boycott

NNI Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is likely to bag 10 Senate seats from Sindh out of the 12 as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a boycott of the Senate election slated for April 2.

Sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all 12 Senators from Sindh will be elected unopposed as the PTI was the only party that was contesting the election against the PPP.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh announced the boycott, saying that the PTI could elect four Senators from the province if the party had been given its mandate in the February 8 election.

While announcing that the PTI candidates would not contest the Senate election, he alleged that all current governments were fake.

With the PTI’s boycott, PPP is likely to secure as many as 10 seats from Sindh in the upcoming Senate election along with one Senator of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). Faisal Vawda is also likely to be elected unopposed in the election as independent candidate.

It is pertinent to mention that members of the four provincial assemblies will elect Senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats for technocrats including Ulema from each province, as well as one seat for non-Muslims from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

On March 11, the ECP issued a schedule for elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate, according to which polling will be held on the second of next month from 9 am to 4 pm.

In the federal capital, members of the National Assembly will elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats including Ulema.

Sindh SENATE PPP PTI Senate election ECP SENATE POLLS

Comments

200 characters

Sindh: PPP likely to sweep Senate polls amid PTI boycott

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

3rd party participation in CPEC: Pakistan, China set to finalise modalities

Shared objectives: Country willing to collaborate with US: PM

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Over 300 lawyers support stance of six IHC judges

FBR activates Tajir Dost App

Read more stories