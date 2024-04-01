Tax defaulting vehicles: E&T Dept decides to take strict action

LAHORE: The Excise and Taxation Department has decided to take strict action against tax defaulting vehicles, according to which the process of cancelling the registration of defaulter vehicles will commence from Monday.

This was stated by Director Excise and Taxation Lahore Region C, Muhammad Asif, in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the aim is to cancel the registration of the vehicles coming defaulter for last three or more years, numbering over a thousand, by Eid-ul-Fitr. He stated that prior to the cancellation of registration, “red warning stickers” for non-payment of token tax were affixed to these vehicles, and as a final warning, vehicle owners are also receiving reminders from the call center of Excise Department.

Mr Asif mentioned that on Monday, reminders for token tax payment will be sent to another one million vehicle owners via mobile messages whereas special attention will be given to bank leased vehicles because banks collect installments along with mark-up but do not pay token tax timely.

He appealed to citizens to timely pay their due taxes during travel to avoid inconvenience, as their vehicles can be stopped anywhere on the road and will not be released until the tax is paid. He advised against driving vehicles without registration or with fake number plates before registration and urged to bring vehicles on the road only after registering them with the Excise Department.

