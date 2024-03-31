AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
ATC sentences 51 May 9 accused to five years in prison

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

GUJRANWALA: A judge in Gujranwala’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued the first verdict in a string of cases stemming from the violent protests that erupted on May 9th across Pakistan.

Fifty-one individuals, including newly elected PTI MNA Kaleemullah Khan, were found guilty of charges including blocking roads, damaging property, and unlawful assembly. Each defendant received a five-year prison sentence and a fine.

The verdict comes after months of hearings at the Gujranwala Central Jail, which saw heightened security measures implemented due to the case’s sensitivity.

The charges stemmed from their involvement in the attacks on sensitive installations during protests, resulting in injuries to ten police officers, one civilian fatality, and extensive property damage, including vandalism of four vehicles.

The court’s decision also highlighted the severity of the offenses, which included blocking roads and inciting crowd gatherings. Security measures at the Central Jail were intensified for the occasion, with a substantial police presence deployed to ensure order.

The incidents, which unfolded on May 9, saw PTI workers engage in protests that escalated into violence against sensitive installations. Following the unrest, a case was registered against numerous individuals, including PTI ticket holders, resulting in the arrest of 51 suspects.

Additionally, the court ordered the seizure of property belonging to PTI leaders, such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed, and Ali Amin Gandapur. Despite the legal proceedings, several named leaders are currently on interim bail, awaiting further developments in the case.

