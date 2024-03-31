Kashmir Affairs & G-B: Amir Muqam given additional charge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned additional charge of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, in place of National Heritage and Culture, to Amir Muqam.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Division which read that the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has assigned the additional portfolio of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, in place of the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture, to Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions. Thus relieving Amir Mugam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions from the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture, the notification added.

