AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-31

Kashmir Affairs & G-B: Amir Muqam given additional charge

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned additional charge of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, in place of National Heritage and Culture, to Amir Muqam.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Division which read that the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has assigned the additional portfolio of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, in place of the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture, to Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions. Thus relieving Amir Mugam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions from the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture, the notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Gilgit Baltistan cabinet division

Comments

200 characters

Kashmir Affairs & G-B: Amir Muqam given additional charge

Pending tasks: WB asks NTDC to expedite implementation

Economic recovery govt’s top priority: Tarar

Over 27,000 tax-related cases pending: Ord likely to reduce forums of appeals

‘Tajir Dost Special Procedure’ notified

Inquiry under Order XXXII of CPC: Banking court has power to determine mental infirmity of a person: SC

PTI to challenge Jillani-led probe commission

IHC judges’ accusations: Ex-CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission

Punjab PA passes supplementary budget

Aurangzeb, Sindh CM decide to woo investment

Arrest warrants for Gandapur, Qureshi issued

Read more stories