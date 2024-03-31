Feb 8 polls: Victory of 41 returned candidates challenged by runner-up candidates

LAHORE: The victory of 41 returned candidates of the February 8 general election including Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan and MNA Hamza Shehbaz has been challenged by the runner-up candidates.

An election tribunal comprising Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed would hear the appeals next week.

PTI-backed defeated candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar filed the petition against the election of defence minister from NA-71, Sialkot.

Similarly, PTI-supported independent Ali Ijaz challenged the election of President Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party Aleem Khan from NA-117, Lahore.

Aalia Hamza assailed the victory of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz from NA-118, Lahore.

Aalia Hamza is behind the bars for alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

