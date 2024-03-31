AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-03-31

Feb 8 polls: Victory of 41 returned candidates challenged by runner-up candidates

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

LAHORE: The victory of 41 returned candidates of the February 8 general election including Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan and MNA Hamza Shehbaz has been challenged by the runner-up candidates.

An election tribunal comprising Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed would hear the appeals next week.

PTI-backed defeated candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar filed the petition against the election of defence minister from NA-71, Sialkot.

Similarly, PTI-supported independent Ali Ijaz challenged the election of President Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party Aleem Khan from NA-117, Lahore.

Aalia Hamza assailed the victory of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz from NA-118, Lahore.

Aalia Hamza is behind the bars for alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

general election Khwaja Muhammad Asif Feb 8 polls

