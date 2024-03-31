Punjab set to launch grand operation against power theft, smuggling & hoarding

LAHORE: The Punjab government is all set to launch a grand operation against electricity heft, smuggling and hoarding.

The CM Maryam Nawaz while chairing a meeting of the Energy Department in Lahore said, Zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against electricity theft, smuggling and hoarding.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to conduct a grand operation across the province against electricity theft, smuggling and hoarding, to implement a policy devised in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister yesterday. She directed to fix targets in this regard, and present a compliance report on their completion after the expiry of one month deadline period.

The CM said, "Every connection including industries, factories, shops, houses, shopping malls will be checked. The relevant authorities will be responsible in case of any failure. Whoever is found involved in power theft, smuggling and hoarding, should not be given any discount. She also directed to legislate for severe punishments and heavy fines for the complete elimination of electricity theft. She highlighted that electricity theft is already a cognizable offence. So, arrests and immediate punishment should be ensured. The CM said, Action will also be taken against government officials involved in electricity theft. Black sheep within the system should be identified and tried under the relevant laws. She said, Ministry of Energy will also monitor all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) of the province.

She directed to form a task force of the experts and government representatives to devise an effective strategy to curb this menace. This task force will monitor the Ministry of Power, the performance of DISCOs and the operation against power theft.

Earlier, it was briefed in the meeting that electricity worth Rs 100 billion is being stolen in Punjab every year.

The CM made it clear there will be zero tolerance on electricity theft in Punjab and billions of rupees lost in electricity theft will be spent on health, education and development of the people. Moreover, the CM in a message on "Zero Waste Day" said, Every day should be celebrated as Zero Waste Day,â€ as there is a greater need to consider the importance of responsible use of essential commodities and waste management.

The CM highlighted, "The world is facing numerous environmental challenges. We need an industrialized economy where resources are used efficiently and waste is generated to a minimum. She said, "People should adopt eco-friendly alternatives by reducing single-use plastics.

She said comprehensive waste management system is being introduced in all major cities of Punjab and for the first time, a sustainable and effective system of village sanitation is being devised. With collective effort we can give our children a clean environment. We must choose sustainable products and plan to reduce food waste, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024