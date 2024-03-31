Rejection of nomination papers: LHC disposes of appeal of Zulfi Bokhari

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Saturday disposed of an appeal of Zulfi Bokhari against rejection of his nomination papers for the senate election.

Bokhari pleaded that the ECP rejected his nomination papers for being a dual national. He said all documentary evidence was submitted to the ECP about relinquishing his dual nationality of the United Kingdom.

He stated that an election tribunal also upheld the decision of the ECP.

His counsel asked the bench to set aside decisions of the ECP and the tribunal for being against the facts and law.

