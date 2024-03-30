Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-30

Optimizing apple fruit quality: PHDEC hosts webinar on post-harvest management techniques

Press Release Published 30 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar focused on “Optimizing Apple Fruit Quality through Recommended Harvesting and Post-Harvest Management Techniques.”

The aim of the webinar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss harvesting, post-harvest handling, sorting , packaging, transportation, loading, unloading, storages of Apple to minimize the post-harvest losses and availability of premium quality Apple in domestic and high-end-market.

Area of apple in Pakistan is approximately 2 lakh acres and its annual production is approximately 7 lakh tonnes. Apple cultivation in Pakistan is limited to the hilly areas of Balochistan (more than 90%), while rest is in Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, the CEO of PHDEC, extended a warm welcome to the participants. He provided an overview of PHDEC’s operations, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to supporting horticulture growers across Pakistan. Khokhar encouraged growers from Balochistan to submit proposals or projects to PHDEC, welcomed collaboration and partnership opportunities to further enhance the horticulture sector in the region.

Dr. Muhammad Javed Tareen (Technical Member Chief Ministers Inspection Team, Govt of Balochistan) Shared the current area and production of apple in Balochistan and last 10 year’s growth trend. He told to the participants that currently we are getting 9.5MT/Acre production while New Zealand is getting about 68MT/Acre. He explained the reasons of low production in Pakistan and impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recommended production technology of apple on quality, yield and post-harvest losses.

He recommended that Apple growers should adopt modern techniques of post-harvest and government should provide facilities of Packing materials/Refrigerated trucks for transportation and Cold storage and Access to market to minimize post-harvest losses.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Apple PHDEC apple fruit quality

Comments

200 characters

Optimizing apple fruit quality: PHDEC hosts webinar on post-harvest management techniques

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories