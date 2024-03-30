Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-30

Moscow slams ‘unacceptable Israeli’ strikes on Syria

AFP Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 07:50am

MOSCOW: Moscow on Friday condemned what it said were “completely unacceptable” Israeli strikes on Syria, after a war monitor said the latest air assault had killed more than 40 people.

Russia is Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s key international backer and intervened on his behalf in a bloody civil war.

“Such aggressive actions against the Syrian Arab Republic, which constitute a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and the basic norms of international law, are categorically unacceptable,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn these provocative acts of force, which carry extremely dangerous consequences in terms of a sharp deterioration of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” she added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said Friday that Israeli air strikes on the country’s north had killed 36 soldiers and six Hezbollah fighters.

Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would “not comment on reports in the foreign media”.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war there broke out in 2011. It has targeted army positions as well as Iran-backed fighters including Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The strikes have increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on October 7, and Friday’s was the second such attack in 24 hours.

Syria Russia Moscow Israeli strikes

Comments

200 characters

Moscow slams ‘unacceptable Israeli’ strikes on Syria

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories