CAIRO: The Saudi central bank’s net foreign assets fell by $7.20 billion in February from the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

The net foreign assets decreased to 1.545 trillion riyals ($411.96 billion) from 1.572 trillion riyals in January.

Saudi Arabia considers transferring state airline Saudia to PIF

Net foreign assets were down 4.9% year-on-year in February.