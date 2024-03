ANKARA: Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States on May 9, a Turkiye security official said on Friday, setting the stage for his first White House meeting during the Biden Administration.

Separately, Turkiye MIT intelligence agency head Ibrahim Kalin will meet with US House of Representatives members on Friday to discuss Erdogan’s planned visit and other bilateral issues, the official also said.