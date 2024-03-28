AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (March 27, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 26-03-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,500        235        21,735        21,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           23,041        252        23,293        23,293          NIL
===========================================================================

