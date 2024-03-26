AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-26

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: Terming the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as “highly critical” as it involves all the four provinces, the economic czar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government Muzzammil Aslam on Monday called for a national level consultation with regard to decisions pertaining to provinces as demanded by the global lender.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that if the federal government agrees with the IMF to shift the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provinces and accepts its demand to reassess the National Finance Commission (NFC) formula, without taking the provinces into confidence, it will create a big crisis in the country.

He said that increasing the petroleum levy to Rs100 per litre from the existing rate of Rs60 per litre along with 18 percent sales tax on petrol besides jacking up the prices of gas and power to meet the IMF’s fiscal tightening conditions to unlock the new programme, is unprecedented.

IMF ready for formulation of 'new medium-term programme', responds to PTI's letter

Aslam warned that a slight change in the composition of the NFC award would disturb and shake up the entire financial system of the provinces since they got the lion’s share from the center.

He revealed that the IMF was demanding to end the public sector development programme (PSDP), which would shift all the burden of the federally-sponsored projects to the provinces and would further escalate the financial woes of the federating units.

However, he accepted that Pakistan’s prevailing economic woes warranted a new IMF programme, which the PTI would support, but the government should not take a solo flight to hammer out a deal to further plunge the country deep into the quagmire.

He said that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was earlier excluded from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suddenly changed his mind to make him head of the economic body by showing his inability to chair the ECC meetings.

He also expressed surprise that despite the lapse of several days, the IMF’s Executive Board meeting is yet to be held and the lender may delay its board meeting until the release of Pakistan’s economic indicators.

He said that the IMF agreement was successfully completed due to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan as an IMF team had sought a formal meeting with Khan before entering into a formal agreement with Pakistani authorities.

About PTI’s letter to the IMF, he noted that the letter PTI wrote to IMF was not meant to block the financial package, which was evident from the lender’s reply in which it stated that IMF encouraged the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes but had a narrow mandate on economic issues and it did not comment on domestic political developments.

He lashed out at Information Minister Atta Tarar for accusing PTI of writing a letter to the European Union (EU) to revoke Pakistan’s GSP+ status, saying the minister is acting more like a PML-N media cell’s information minister.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Central Secretary Information Raoof Hasan demanded that the EU polls observer mission to public its fact-based report outlining serious irregularities in the election process, which was handed over to the government recently.

“I call upon the EU to publish its report in its unaltered form to strengthen the fight for genuine democracy and reinforcement of human rights policies in Pakistan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Federal Government PTI economic situation BISP NFC Muzzammil Aslam IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories