Punjab CM says she’s quite optimistic about Aurangzeb’s performance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to take people-friendly decisions for economic turnaround of the country.

“Together we will pull the country out of economic crisis,” she said in her meeting with the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while discussing country’s economic woes.

Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming charge of her office, and declared her election as country’s first female Chief Minister a great milestone in the democratic history of Pakistan. He hailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for social welfare of the people.

CM thanked Muhammad Aurangzeb for the good words. She also congratulated him on assuming charge as Finance Minister, and expressed her best wishes for his success.

Later, CM Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif reached Railway Housing Colony Sumanabad in Faisalabad to visit the residence of Asif Ashfaq, a young man who was killed by metallic kite string. Both offered condolences to Asif Ashfaq’s father Muhammad Ashfaq and other family members and prayed for the forgiveness and higher ranks of Asif Ashfaq, and expressed their deep grief, sorrow and sympathies with the bereaved family.

The CM said, “Kite flying has become a blood sport, not a pastime any more.” She requested the parents to fulfil their social responsibility of preventing their children from flying kites. Strict legal action will be taken on making, selling and buying of metallic kite string.”

IG Police apprised CM about the arrest of persons responsible for the tragic incident. He stated that the buyers, sellers and makers have been traced. IG further briefed that the string was being supplied in Punjab from KP through Panda Door.

Meanwhile, the CM, while felicitating the Hindu community on the festival of Holi, said the Hindu community is playing a valuable role in the economic development of Pakistan.” She added, “All those living in Pakistan are one, peace will shine in the colours of Holi.”

She highlighted,” The PML-N government believes in equality, justice and fairness. May the festival of Holi be a source of tolerance, happiness, peace and prosperity.”

