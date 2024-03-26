AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
JI Karachi to host ‘Gaza Solidarity Night’ on 30th

Published 26 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is set to host a significant politico-charity event, titled “Gaza Solidarity Night,” on March 30, aims to rally public financial support for assisting Palestinian victims of the continuing Israeli war.

“Citizens should participate in the Gaza Solidarity Night that aims to highlight the Palestinians plight,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made an appeal during a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Monday.

He announced the fund-raising event for March 30 at Shahra-e-Quaideen, appealing to the public for generosity to aid the victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza strip of Palestine.

The JI has stepped up its charity plans to accumulate donations for the Palestinians of Gaza since the governments in the Muslim world stood out indifferent to the escalating human tragedy. “Gaza has evolved as one of the world flash points for the people of conscience across the globe,” he said that the world governments especially the Muslim nations are “inhumanly” supporting Israel unfortunately.

Hafiz Naeem thanked all those inquired about him, showed their concerns and prayed for his early recovery after undergoing a cardiac surgery recently.

