Gold market remains stable

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

KARACHI: The local gold market on Monday remained stable despite an inch fall in the international bullion value, traders said.

At the week open, the yellow metal prices stood unchanged at Rs 228,200 per tola and Rs 195,645 per 10 grams.

Down by $2, the international bullion value was traded for $2187 per ounce, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for deals.

Silver was still available for Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams with global value standing at $24.76 per ounce, traders said.

