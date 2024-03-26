AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Mar 26, 2024
World Print 2024-03-26

Trump wins pause of $454m civil fraud ruling

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

NEW YORK: Donald Trump won a bid on Monday to pause his $454 million civil fraud judgment if he posts a $175 million bond within 10 days, in a victory for the former US president that blocks New York state authorities from taking steps to seize his assets.

The decision by a mid-level state appellate court eases an acute cash crunch brought on by Trump’s mounting legal expenses.

It delays enforcement of a judgment in a civil-fraud trial that found he overstated his wealth to dupe investors and lenders.

Trump said he will post a bond, securities or cash to comply with the order. “I DID NOTHING WRONG,” he wrote on social media.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office said Trump is “still facing accountability for his staggering fraud.” Trump has previously said that he could be forced to sell assets at potentially “fire sale prices” to post bond in the case.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 US election.

Before the pause was granted, Trump had until Monday to pay before James could have asked a court to start seizing his assets, including prized real estate holdings like 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

Trump has to raise money for both his campaign and his legal expenses - costs that are likely to rise as he faces four upcoming criminal trials. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the criminal cases and has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases.

In the New York civil case, Trump was found liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms. He has said the case is a political vendetta by James, a Democrat who filed the civil suit in 2022.

