Pakistan sends ‘best wishes’ on Bangladesh’s Independence Day

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the occasion of their Independence Day, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said on Monday.

In his message to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Shehbaz said fraternal ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan are based on “shared values and common faith”, the high commission statement read. “By working together, the two countries can contribute to regional peace and stability.”

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for Sheikh Hasina’s health and continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh, it added.

The Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated every year on March 26 as a national holiday in the country.