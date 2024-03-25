PM highlights significance, criticality of Pak-Saudi relationship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will stand by each other’s side on every front.

The premier tweeted he is very happy to meet and discuss with his dear brother Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, who was also the Chief Guest of the Pakistan Day Parade.

He added that he congratulated him on receiving the country’s highest civilian award “Nishan-e-Pakistan” for his valuable services in strengthening the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Through them, I conveyed my best wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, added prime minister.

