AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-25

PM highlights significance, criticality of Pak-Saudi relationship

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will stand by each other’s side on every front.

The premier tweeted he is very happy to meet and discuss with his dear brother Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, who was also the Chief Guest of the Pakistan Day Parade.

He added that he congratulated him on receiving the country’s highest civilian award “Nishan-e-Pakistan” for his valuable services in strengthening the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Through them, I conveyed my best wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, added prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KSA Pakistan Day Parade Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PM Shehbaz Sharif Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Nishan e Pakistan Pak Saudi relationship

Comments

200 characters

PM highlights significance, criticality of Pak-Saudi relationship

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories